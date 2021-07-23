COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 23

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on P.E.I. Thursday to announce support for the tourism industry in Atlantic Canada, as it emerges from the pandemic.

Three American residents with strong connections to P.E.I. are looking forward to being able to return.

The P.E.I. border will open to travellers from the United States when the Canadian border opens on Aug. 9.

The tourism industry is excited to welcome visitors from the United States.

The COVID-19 delta variant increases the urgency of getting vaccinated, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the total active cases to eight.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Provincial officials said a woman in her 50s died from COVID-19. The province has 11 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and a total of 32 active cases of COVID-19, including 31 aboard a ship.

Visitors from across Canada began arriving on P.E.I. Sunday without the need to self-isolate — provided they are fully vaccinated.

They've been sharing pictures of how reunions have been going so far.

The crack of the bat, the chatter from the dugout and the cheers from the stands were welcome sounds in Charlottetown this weekend as senior baseball returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

Tourism operators are seeing their bookings increase with the latest opening of the borders.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

