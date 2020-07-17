A beach safety expert is concerned something he calls COVID fatigue may prompt people to take more risks while visiting the shore.

The COVID-19 testing lab at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has done nearly as many tests in the first 16 days of July as it did in the entire month of June.

Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling explains new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in emergency departments.

Two tourism operators describe how government aid has been crucial to surviving the 2020 tourism season.

The P.E.I. government says Quebec residents are being allowed, under "extenuating circumstances," to sleep overnight on the Island while travelling to and from the Magdalen Islands.

A proposal by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to extend the Atlantic bubble to include part of Quebec is getting a cool response from his Atlantic colleagues, including P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

Backyard chickens have become more popular during the pandemic. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Whisperwood Villa is now easing lockdown restrictions after the second round of COVID-19 test results for residents, staff and visitors came back negative.

Pride celebrations will look different on P.E.I. this year as organizers work to put on a hybrid blend of in-person and online events.

All 26 of P.E.I.'s public libraries will reopen on Monday, July 20, but Islanders will have to grab their books and go.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a boom in the sale of chicks and hens for rent this summer as people want more of a hand in producing their own food.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

