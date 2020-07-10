Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 10
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 10

Nurses are feeling the strain of understaffing during the pandemic, and a new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday.

Another case of COVID-19 has been detected on P.E.I., related to cluster of 5 last weekend

Music venues on P.E.I. are preparing to welcome audiences again, including the Benevolent Irish Society and Confederation Centre of the Arts. (John Robertson/CBC)

Nurses on P.E.I. are starting to feel the pressure of there not being enough of them to go around, says the president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave an unscheduled briefing Thursday at noon to announce Prince Edward Island now has one more case of COVID-19, a young man who was a close contact of someone from an existing cluster, bringing the active number of cases on P.E.I. to six.

Morrison said a testing clinic for essential workers who make frequent trips outside the Atlantic provinces for work, not only truckers, is being set up in the Borden-Carleton area, and will be available Monday.

If you're having trouble getting a facemask following the Chief Public Health Office's strengthened recommendation for them, the Rotary Club will be giving them away free Friday.

The Confederation Brass will be back this summer, performing twice daily at the corner of Queen and Grafton streets from Tuesday to Saturday, July 14 to August 29. (Confederation Centre for the Arts/submitted)

The Confederation Centre of the Arts has crafted a new series of open-air concerts to offer summer entertainment that abides by COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Access PEI officials say they are working hard to try to deal with an increase in demand for services at its offices.

Three of the six community schools on P.E.I. that had been planning to offer courses this fall have cancelled their programs, and organizers are still waiting for confirmation from the other three.

P.E.I. has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

