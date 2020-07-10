COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 10
Another case of COVID-19 has been detected on P.E.I., related to cluster of 5 last weekend
Nurses on P.E.I. are starting to feel the pressure of there not being enough of them to go around, says the president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave an unscheduled briefing Thursday at noon to announce Prince Edward Island now has one more case of COVID-19, a young man who was a close contact of someone from an existing cluster, bringing the active number of cases on P.E.I. to six.
Morrison said a testing clinic for essential workers who make frequent trips outside the Atlantic provinces for work, not only truckers, is being set up in the Borden-Carleton area, and will be available Monday.
If you're having trouble getting a facemask following the Chief Public Health Office's strengthened recommendation for them, the Rotary Club will be giving them away free Friday.
The Confederation Centre of the Arts has crafted a new series of open-air concerts to offer summer entertainment that abides by COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Access PEI officials say they are working hard to try to deal with an increase in demand for services at its offices.
Three of the six community schools on P.E.I. that had been planning to offer courses this fall have cancelled their programs, and organizers are still waiting for confirmation from the other three.
P.E.I. has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.
Also in the news
- The union representing education support workers on P.E.I. is concerned its members are being forced to apply for CERB money they are not eligible for.
- The Canadian Mental Health Association on P.E.I. is offering its suicide prevention training program again, but it is now online.
- Education Minister Brad Trivers was questioned in the P.E.I. Legislature about school plans for the fall, including how school buses will work under physical distancing measures.
- The opposition Liberals are calling on the province to provide increased funding to UPEI and Holland College to ensure tuition isn't increased and programs are not cut.
- The mayor of Souris, P.E.I., is hearing "quite a few" reports of Quebec residents visiting places they should not, in violation of COVID-19 pandemic rules
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.