COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Dec. 4

P.E.I. will not rejoin the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21.

Access PEI has installed new systems to help hearing-impaired Islanders communicate through Plexiglas shields.

After the City of Charlottetown announces free parking in December to support downtown merchants during the pandemic, the Green Party wonders why not free buses?

In a weekly interview with CBC News: Compass, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said she is pleased the Island hasn't seen widespread community transmission.

Sold tags are on many of the appliances at Birts. On Wednesday the store had no freezers available. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Several P.E.I. appliance stores are dealing with a shortage of products to sell because COVID-19 is affecting the manufacturers of fridges, stoves, washers and dryers.

\Morrison said Thursday in a written news release one additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed in P.E.I. The man is in his 20s and is a rotational worker who recently travelled to the Island from outside the Atlantic region.

He has been self-isolating since arriving in P.E.I. and tested positive on routine testing. Contact tracing has been completed, the release said. The case is not related to any other recent positive cases.

P.E.I. currently has five active cases, and there have been 73 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday; the province now has 119 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six new cases Thursday, and is dealing with 111 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is adding 55 new front-line positions to schools across the province to support students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Storytime from the P.E.I. Library Service has returned, but has gone online.

Islanders who want to donate reusable face masks can now drop off donations at Access PEI locations across the province, and free masks will now be available at 14 food banks and pantries around P.E.I.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

