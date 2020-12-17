COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Dec. 18

Some of the circuit-breaker restrictions brought in last week have been eased today. Gatherings can be larger in time for Christmas, and restaurants can reopen dining rooms.

Because she is unable to hold an open house on Christmas Day this year, a bookstore owner in Summerside is giving away free books instead.

Some Island elementary school students are learning to sing, without making a sound. They're using sign language, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic and its restrictions, the Island managed to grow its population slightly this year, coming in second in Canada in percentage growth.

P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson is preparing another letter — his third in the past 18 months — asking the federal government to contribute funding for a basic income pilot program here. The pandemic interrupted negotiations when it hit in March.

Warren Ellis, who owns the Frosty Treat in Kensington, is giving away roast turkey dinners for a week as a thank you to his customers as well as a way to help residents get through these tough pandemic times.

The first person vaccinated against COVID-19 on P.E.I. says he felt like a kid on Christmas morning. The vaccination program started Wednesday and will continue through the first half of 2021.

Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations went smoothly.

P.E.I. received about 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, as public health officials prepared to start rolling out a massive vaccination program.

There was one new positive case announced Thursday on P.E.I., a man in his 30s who had travelled on a flight from Toronto to be with family for Christmas. He was not experiencing symptoms.

The Island has had 90 positive cases, with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

P.E.I. will not further extend the deadline for property tax payments. These were deferred to the end of the year to help people struggling financially through the pandemic.

With one of the largest Christian celebrations just days away, many churches on P.E.I. are left wondering how many people they will be able to welcome over the Christmas season.

The Chief Public Health Office is planning random spot checks on some of the 1,200 Islanders who will be self-isolating over the next few weeks, to make sure they are staying put.

Demand for the services of food banks is up, especially with Christmas approaching. In association with the food banks, CBC's Feed A Family campaign is trying to max out local donations by this Friday.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

