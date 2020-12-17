Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Dec. 18

Some of the circuit-breaker restrictions brought in last week have been eased, and a Summerside bookstore is giving away some books.

Students singing with sign language to prevent potential spread of coronavirus

Books can be picked up by newcomers at Seaside Books on Water Street in Summerside. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Some of the circuit-breaker restrictions brought in last week have been eased today. Gatherings can be larger in time for Christmas, and restaurants can reopen dining rooms.

Because she is unable to hold an open house on Christmas Day this year, a bookstore owner in Summerside is giving away free books instead.

Some Island elementary school students are learning to sing, without making a sound. They're using sign language, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Despite the pandemic and its restrictions, the Island managed to grow its population slightly this year, coming in second in Canada in percentage growth.

P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson is preparing another letter — his third in the past 18 months — asking the federal government to contribute funding for a basic income pilot program here. The pandemic interrupted negotiations when it hit in March.

Karen Skerry, a waitress at Frosty Treat is preparing and delivering free turkey dinners. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Warren Ellis, who owns the Frosty Treat in Kensington, is giving away roast turkey dinners for a week as a thank you to his customers as well as a way to help residents get through these tough pandemic times. 

The first person vaccinated against COVID-19 on P.E.I. says he felt like a kid on Christmas morning. The vaccination program started Wednesday and will continue through the first half of 2021.

Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations went smoothly.

P.E.I. received about 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, as public health officials prepared to start rolling out a massive vaccination program

There was one new positive case announced Thursday on P.E.I., a man in his 30s who had travelled on a flight from Toronto to be with family for Christmas. He was not experiencing symptoms. 

The Island has had 90 positive cases, with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations. 

Also in the news

Further resources

  • Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.
  • Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

