COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Aug. 6

Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival will be back in September, after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. It was connected to cases announced earlier this week involving travel and brings the active number to four.

UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DJs in Prince Edward Island say business is starting to pick up now that the province is allowing dancing at weddings.

UPEI faculty and staff are concerned about air quality as some students return to campus in the fall.

A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases Thursday, almost all of them in people aged between 20 and 29, for a total of 51 active cases.

Also in the news

