COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Dec. 9

Health P.E.I. testing clinics will continue with expanded hours for Wednesday.

An additional clinic is being placed at Holland College from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. While that clinic is primarily for students - Health PEI said anyone who presents at the clinic will be tested.

With the opening of the Holland College site, the testing clinic previously set-up in Stratford will not be open.

Clinics and hours of operation for Wednesday:

Montague, Montague Legion, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlottetown, Park Street, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerside, Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

O'Leary, O'Leary Health Centre, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. at Dr. Heather Morrison's regular news briefing Tuesday.

However, Morrison asked those 20-something Islanders to make a change: those with symptoms, those who live with roommates the same age, or work in a crowded space with people the same age, should all go to be tested first. Everyone else can wait a few days.

Several people lined up Tuesday in Charlottetown to be tested for COVID-19. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Sunday, the province asked all Islanders in the capital region between the ages of 20 and 29 to get tested, even if they have no symptoms. Thousands lined up to take tests Monday and Tuesday at the Park Street drive-thru facility, with some spending hours in their cars.

Morrison issued another warning to anyone who disobeys self-isolation orders: you're breaking the law and you will be charged.

She also said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive on P.E.I. as early as next week, allowing the province to vaccine 1,000 people, starting with the most vulnerable: residents and staff in long-term care.

Some Island High School students started learning online Tuesday after some Charlottetown area schools shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns. (Shutterstock)

Air Canada is suspending its flights between Charlottetown and Toronto in the new year, but is adding flights between Charlottetown and Montreal.

Charlottetown area students started online learning Tuesday after the province announced strict pandemic protocols over the weekend.

Some long-term care homes on P.E.I. say they're continuing to gain valuable COVID-19 knowledge as the year draws to a close.

The head of the Catholic Church on P.E.I., Bishop Richard Grecco, says he understands the need to limit faith-based gatherings to 10 people or fewer, but he knows church members will be disappointed.

