COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Dec. 7

P.E.I. is imposing sweeping new public health measures after seven new cases of COVID-19 were announced over the weekend.

New public health measures, some schools moving to online learning

Charlottetown Rural High School is one of four high schools moving to online learning, the province announced Sunday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Wendy's and A&W restaurants on University Avenue in Charlottetown closed temporarily Saturday after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All three are women in their 20s who work at the restaurants and are close contacts of each other.

The four more cases — three women in their 20s and one in her 30s — were announced Sunday and are connected to the three announced on Saturday.

The A&W on University Avenue in Charlottetown closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Shane Ross/CBC)

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has asked all Islanders in the Capital Region between the ages of 20 and 29 to get tested, even if they have no symptoms.

All P.E.I. school sports and extra-curricular activities have been temporarily suspended, and four high schools will move to remote learning.

P.E.I. has 11 active cases. There have been 80 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

The other Atlantic Provinces each reported four new cases Sunday. Nova Scotia now has 88 active casesNew Brunswick 82 and Newfoundland and Labrador 30.

