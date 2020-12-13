COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Dec. 13

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All are related to travel.

The cases come after four straight days with no new cases.

On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King said it is possible the so-called circuit-breaker measures could be eased earlier than Dec. 21.

Morrison also said she is anticipating a vaccine to arrive soon. The first high-priority groups could be immunized by Wednesday.

It's the first weekend of the new two-week lockdown on P.E.I. Islanders are trying to find ways to stay occupied both at home and out in nature with gatherings curtailed.

The pandemic has created challenges for Islanders looking to cut down on waste.

P.E.I. has had 89 positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Hanukkah celebrations on Prince Edward Island are a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

Air Canada is suspending its flights between Charlottetown and Toronto in the new year as fewer people fly during the pandemic, but is adding flights between Charlottetown and Montreal.

P.E.I. teen Liah Clayton has penned and performed another original Christmas tune for the CBC Feed a Family Campaign to benefit Island food banks and those who need them.

A P.E.I. woman has been asked to repay $18,500 in CERB benefits by the end of the year, after being told she didn't qualify for the benefit after all.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: