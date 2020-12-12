COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Dec. 12

That's the spirit! A Christmas tree sits atop the construction of a new residence at UPEI. (Shane Ross/CBC)

After four straight days with no new positive COVID-19 cases, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King said it is possible the so-called circuit-breaker measures could be eased earlier than Dec. 21.

Morrison also said she is anticipating a vaccine to arrive soon, and the first high-priority groups could be immunized by Wednesday.

P.E.I. teen Liah Clayton has penned and performed another original Christmas tune for the CBC Feed a Family Campaign to benefit Island food banks and those who need them.

A P.E.I. woman has been asked to repay $18,500 in CERB benefits by the end of the year, after being told she didn't qualify for the benefit after all.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is open, but limited to 50 patrons inside at a time. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is open during its regular hours Saturday, but a maximum of 50 patrons will be allowed inside at a time. The artisans' market on Sunday, however, has been cancelled.

The pop-up craft market at Founders' Food Hall and Market is still a go and will feature local artisans Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. It's on Sara Fraser's list of fun things to do this weekend.

Island food banks are in need of donations ahead of the holiday season. Organizers say COVID-19 could be playing a role in turkey donations coming in slower than usual this year.

Also in the news

Hanukkah celebrations on Prince Edward Island are a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

Air Canada is suspending its flights between Charlottetown and Toronto in the new year as fewer people fly during the pandemic, but is adding flights between Charlottetown and Montreal.

The province said for about 380 tests at UPEI on Thursday, it used a new kind of rapid test that can give results in 15 minutes.

The owner of a tuna processing company in North Lake is lending the province two lab-approved freezers to help store COVID-19 vaccines.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: