COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Dec. 11

The number of COVID-19 tests being done is challenging labs.

Chief Public Health Office Dr. Heather Morrison made a change Thursday in who should get tested for COVID-19 due to the high number of people who have been swabbed through the week.

You no longer have to seek an immediate COVID-19 test if you're in your 20s living in the Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall area — unless you are experiencing symptoms.

There have been no positive results among the 2,344 tests processed for the 20-29 age group by late Thursday, Morrison said.

Clinics and hours of operation for Friday are as follows:

Montague, Montague Legion, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlottetown, Park Street, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerside, Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

O'Leary, O'Leary Health Centre, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morrison says the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive on P.E.I. as early as next week, allowing the province to vaccine 1,000 people (Frank Augstein/Pool photo/The Associated Press)

Thursday marked three days in a row with no new cases of COVID-19 for P.E.I., following an outbreak on the weekend that caused public health to enact "circuit-breaker" measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Premier Dennis King said Ottawa has agreed to pick up the full costs of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he called a win for the provinces.

Morrison said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive on P.E.I. as early as next week, allowing the province to vaccine 1,000 people, starting with the most vulnerable: residents and staff in long-term care.

The owner of a tuna processing company in North Lake is lending the province two lab-approved freezers to help store COVID-19 vaccines.

P.E.I. dentists have been postponing or cancelling appointments for Islanders in their 20s due to the cluster of cases in 11 people in that age group, a move that has some 20-somethings upset.

The Prince Edward Island government has posted an update on how operations have changed as a result of the two-week COVID-19 "circuit break" announced Sunday. It includes the suspension of most driver testing, the closure of all museums, and the shutdown of common areas in P.E.I.-owned seniors housing units.

Curling is among the sports affected by P.E.I. circuit breaker measures. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press/File)

The head of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch says the recent transition back to online learning for the three English language high schools in the Charlottetown region went smoothly.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will be open during its regular hours Saturday, but only a maximum of 50 patrons will be allowed inside at a time.

Curling is among the sports affected by the two-week closure. Not only is league play suspended, but "some of our clubs have also had to pause their fundraising initiatives until after the circuit breaker or into the new year," said Amy Duncan, executive director of Curl P.E.I.

After Dr. Heather Morrison issued another warning Monday to anyone who disobeys self-isolation orders, a 21-year-old woman who arrived on the Island by air Monday night was charged and fined $1,000, RCMP said Wednesday.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: