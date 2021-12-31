Worker, supply shortages driving construction delays on P.E.I.

If you are one of many Prince Edward Islanders waiting to get construction work done, don't expect movement on that front any time soon.

The province's construction industry is continuing to deal with high demand while navigating labour shortages and supply chain delays.

"It's not getting any better, that's for sure," said Sam Sanderson, general manager of the P.E.I. Construction Association.

When it comes to supply issues, it seems no area of the industry is spared. Steel, electronics, insulation, and some mechanical shortages are all slowing down work.

Skilled people might be the biggest shortage of all. Sanderson said the industry is still in need of at least 1,000 workers.

Sam Sanderson, general manager of the Construction Association of P.E.I., says driving people to trades is key. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"We need to get people to work," Sanderson said.

"We need to do anything and everything we can to encourage people to get into the trades, to look at trades as an option."

A combination of factors is driving business — and business delays — for some sectors in the industry.

Trevor MacDonald, manager of P.E.I. Emco HVAC distribution, said the increased demand for green energy and changes in home heating and ventilating, has led to a "large-scale demand."

Previously, he said, P.E.I. had relied on more traditional heating sources. Now, most new builds have some sort of heat pump or other, newer system.

Trevor MacDonald, Manager of Emco HVAC distribitution in Charlottetown, says a move toward green energy is also driving demand on the industry. (CBC)

"Our biggest worry is just being able to supply," MacDonald said.

Scaling up has been a challenge, he said, and rebates and other incentives only drive demand.

Supply chain issues have made things even tougher. MacDonald said much of the equipment his company supplies involves small parts coming from far away.

"With the mass shutdowns of the shipping ports … we have really had to sit down and check our lists and make sure we have enough," he said.

As an example, there's a 53-week wait for a specific wire used to install heat pumps. Prior to the pandemic, he says shipping took just three weeks.

The manager says the shop has stocked up on different inventory and customers have been understanding about delays.

A busy year ahead

MacDonald doesn't see an end in sight.

"We are almost continuing to prepare more than last year," he said.

"I think we are going to have all the same problems after COVID as we do now."

Sanderson said he expects 2022 to be as busy or even busier than 2021.

"As long as those challenges are there they're always going to be a bit of an uphill battle," he said.

"It is a very busy industry."