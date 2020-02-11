Help on the way for parents struggling with childcare options

Families with children in care are getting help with paying to keep their spot in a childcare centre even if they are not using it right now.

"That will no longer be a concern," Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier Thursday.

"Families, if they want to make different arrangements, will be supported to do so. With that, they can still apply for a childcare allowance if they wanted to do an alternative source of care."

Many families have been keeping their children at home because of fears over COVID-19 outbreaks in child care centres, but in order to hold their child's spot they needed to keep paying fees.

Now the government will pay for those spots directly to the centre, and parents can find alternative sources of care if it works for them.

The association hopes this alleviates some of the high numbers of children in centres right now, said Nangreaves.

No plans to restrict numbers

Nangreaves was one of 300 participants in a virtual meeting Wednesday night that also included childcare centre operators, members of the Chief Public Health Office and other officials from government.

"I think it was a huge relief," Nangreaves said.

"Just making it easier — the freedom. If you are keeping your child home, for whatever reason, your space is secure and there are options for you."

There is no plan to restrict the number of children in centres right now, she said.

A letter that will be circulated to parents through childcare centres also says fees will be covered if a centre has to close because of an outbreak.

"Parents will not be charged for any absent child between January 19-31, 2022, and every child's space secure for the same period," the letter says.

The province is also looking for substitute teachers who are willing to work in childcare centres, to help offset any staffing shortages, said Nangreaves.