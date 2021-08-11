2 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has two new COVID-19 cases, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release Wednesday.

"Both individuals are in their 20s and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is underway, and the individuals are self-isolating," the release said.

There is also a flight exposure notice related to the cases, the release said.

"Anyone who travelled on Flair Airlines Flight 8309 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Monday, Aug. 9, should closely monitor for symptoms and if any develop, visit a testing clinic."

P.E.I. currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, and has had a total of 216.

Islanders are encouraged to get vaccinated. Any resident 12 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

