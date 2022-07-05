New cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. up 32% from previous week

COVID-19 cases are up on P.E.I. as tourist season enters its busiest months, according to the weekly data released Tuesday.

The province is reporting 1,070 new cases over the last seven days, up 32 per cent from the 808 cases the week before.

The average cases per day increased to 153 from 115.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased to 10 from nine, though four were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive. There is one person with COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit.

P.E.I. has 1,394 active cases.

There have been a total of 41,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and 45 deaths.

There was an average of 354 tests per day over the week, with more than 43 per cent testing positive.