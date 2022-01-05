Outbreak in Summerset Manor declared over, COVID-19 hospitalizations on P.E.I. down to 6

The COVID-19 outbreak at Summerset Manor in Summerside has ended, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Friday.

There are still outbreaks at Andrews of Park West, Beach Grove Home, Clinton View Lodge, Garden Home and South Shore Villa long-term care facilities.

Twenty-four early learning centres have reported COVID-19 cases or outbreaks. Eight have remained open and six have closed. The remaining centres with cases or outbreaks are operating at a reduced capacity.

The Community Hospital O'Leary and Prince County Hospital also face COVID-19 outbreaks, as does the Prince County Correctional Centre.

There are six COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province, including one in ICU. Five more individuals were admitted to the hospital for other reasons, however tested positive for COVID-19 during or after admission.

There are 204 new cases of COVID-19 and 363 new recovered cases in P.E.I.

Over the last seven days there have been an average of 172 COVID-19 cases per day. P.E.I. has 1,823 active cases bringing the total number to 9,969 since the pandemic began.

As of Feb. 9, 96.9 per cent of Island residents over 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. About 67.4 per cent of children between the ages five and 11 have had one dose of the vaccine.