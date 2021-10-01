P.E.I. announces 3 new COVID-19 cases, testing clinic hours extended

P.E.I. reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started over the 300 mark.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a statement a person in their 20s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s tested positive for COVID-19.

All the individuals recently traveled outside P.E.I. One of them is a close contact to a case reported in another province.

Contact tracing is underway and all the individuals are self-isolating.

The province issued two public exposure notifications for locations in Charlottetown:

The Guild (111 Queen St) on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Pilot House (70 Grafton St.) on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at the given times is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Two new flight exposure notifications were also announced:

West Jet flight 630 travelling from Calgary to Charlottetown on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Air Canada flight 8332 travelling from Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 30 and arriving in Charlottetown Oct. 1.

People who travelled on these flights are also asked to watch out for symptoms.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases. The province has reported 302 cases since the pandemic began.

Clinic hours extended

Health PEI also announced Friday that testing clinic hours will be extended this weekend. The schedule change is a response to increased demand due to new testing requirements for travel outside P.E.I.

Testing at 64 Park St. in Charlottetown will extend its hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The clinic will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The testing clinic at Slemon Park will be closed Saturday. But it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.