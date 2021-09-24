P.E.I. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced six new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Dr. Heather Morrison said in a release three of the people are P.E.I. residents who were diagnosed with the disease in other provinces, and the other three recently traveled outside Atlantic Canada.

The province says none of the cases is related to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary.

One of the people is a child under 10, one is in their 20s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in their 70s. Contact tracing is complete and they're self isolating, the release said.

A public exposure notification related to one of the cases has been issued.

Anyone who was at the Sobeys in Stratford on Tuesday Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

P.E.I. has 39 active cases for a total of 293 since the pandemic began.