Prince Edward Island reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, with three of the cases being children.

The province's Chief Public Health Office said an individual in their 30s and three under the age of 10 contracted the disease.

The four people had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

None of the children had been in school or child care centres since returning to Prince Edward Island.

Contact tracing has been complete and all of the individuals are now isolating, according to a release Friday from Dr. Heather Morrison's office.

P.E.I. has seven active cases of COVID-19, for a total of 240 since the pandemic began.