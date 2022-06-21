P.E.I. records 45th death related to COVID-19

Another person with COVID-19 has died on P.E.I. in the last week, a person between the ages of 60-79.

It's P.E.I.'s 45th death related to COVID-19.

There have been 621 new cases since the last update by Health P.E.I. on June 14. That's down from 691 during the previous seven days.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is also down from last week, from 11 to nine.

P.E.I. has 845 active cases.