1 new COVID-19 case announced on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island reported a new COVID-19 case Wednesday.

The province's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a written statement an individual in their 40s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada contracted the disease.

Contact tracing is complete, and the person is self-isolating.

A new flight exposure notification has been issued: anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Tues., Sept. 7, should monitor for symptoms and seek a test should any develop.

The province has currently four active cases, with a total case count of 236 since the pandemic began.