1 new case of COVID-19 reported Wednesday on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the province.

The man, who is in his 30s, is a rotational worker who recently returned to the province after "domestic travel" outside the Atlantic bubble, a news release said.

The man intially tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 6, but tested positive on Nov. 10. The man has six close contacts and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days, the CPHO said.

Out of caution, the CPHO is advising people who visited the following businesses to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they experience them:

Red and White Hardware Store in Ellerslie, P.E.I., on Nov. 9 between 3 and 4 p.m. AT.

Walmart in Summerside, P.E.I., on Nov. 10 between 9 and 10 a.m.

At this point, there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island and the risk of transmission remains low, the release said.

This new case adds to one positive case announced Tuesday. That person was a close contact of one of two cases announced Friday.

That brings the Island's total active cases of COVID-19 to four. Prince Edward Island has had a total of 68 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

