No new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Sunday

P.E.I. has no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, made the announcement Sunday in a previously unscheduled briefing of the weekend.

On Saturday, two new, unrelated cases were confirmed.

One is a 15-year-old male student at Charlottetown Rural High School. The other is a male between the ages of 10 and 19 who travelled to P.E.I. from Toronto.

Charlottetown Rural will be thoroughly cleaned and will will remain open Monday, said Norbert Carpenter, acting director of the Public Schools Branch. He said the school system is committed to making sure students, staff and parents feel comfortable about going to to the school.

P.E.I. has had 72 cases of COVID-19. Four remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

The other Atlantic provinces announced new cases Sunday: 14 in New Brunswick, 10 in Nova Scotia and four in Newfoundland and Labrador.