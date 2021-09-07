Dr. Heather Morrison to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing can be viewed on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

The briefing comes as students return to class for the first day of school.

It is Morrison's first public briefing since Aug. 24, when she revealed she and her team have been on the receiving end of "inappropriate, bullying, demeaning" comments and behaviour.

There have been 233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Six remain active. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus on P.E.I.

