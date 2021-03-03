Dr. Heather Morrison giving COVID-19 update

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is providing her regular weekly COVID-19 update.

P.E.I.'s vaccine rollout is continuing with adults over 75, firefighters, police officers and power-line workers.

Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin March 29.

As of Monday, P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 16 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 50 active cases, New Brunswick 36 and Nova Scotia 17.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

