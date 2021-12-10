Dr. Morrison announces 7 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., gives holiday advice

Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Morrison announced seven new COVID-19 cases in an unscheduled briefing Friday.

Three of those cases are people in their 20s, two are under 12, one is in their 30s and one in their 40s. Two of those cases are related to close contacts of a previous case, and five are related to travel.

Several of the new cases are related to an outbreak from a St. FX graduation event.

Morrison said the Chief Public Health Office is declaring an outbreak at Westwood Primary School in Cornwall. Two COVID-19 cases were announced at the school Thursday and it has been closed since then.

In the last three weeks, there have been almost 80 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., two school-related outbreaks, five workplace outbreaks, cases in several early learning centres and numerous sports teams, Morrison said.

"We are very concerned about the possibility of increased transmission over the holidays," she said.

"We do not want to go back to the restrictions that were in place last year."

No new gathering limits

There are no new limits to indoor or outdoor gatherings, however Morrison is advising Islanders to keep personal gatherings as small as possible, and know the vaccination status of attendees.

"I do urge Islanders to think twice about attending large gatherings where you do not know the vaccine status of others attending," she said.

Morrison said her office may revisit gathering limits, if the province's COVID-19 situation gets worse. Sports and recreation events for children under 12 could also be paused.

Islanders should be careful inviting friends and family from other provinces, Morrison said.

"If you choose to travel off-island or choose to have people from away come and visit over the holidays, it is important to understand you may be increasing the risk to yourself, your family and others," she said.

"People, including children, who are not fully vaccinated, should be careful if they're travelling and should not travel."

Gathering limits elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick's chief public health officer announced a plan which limits indoor gatherings to 20 people, and informal outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief public health officer announced indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people .

Nova Scotia has not announced new gathering limits for the holiday period.

Schools reopening

Morrison said most of the recent cases have been children because most of them are unvaccinated.

Despite the recent rise in cases, there is a low risk of serious illness due to the high vaccination rate in the province, she said.

CPHO recommends École la-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay can reopen Monday, Dec. 13. The last case at the school was on Tuesday.

Other schools in eastern Kings County can also reopen Monday, along with Westwood Primary, though two classes at that school will be kept home.

Some Westwood students will be on daily home testing protocol. Students, staff and volunteers at all schools should get tested if symptomatic and should stay home if they aren't feeling well.

The pop-up clinic will be open at Souris Hospital between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.