No new cases of COVID-19, CPHO clarifies call for testing of 20-somethings

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced at her regular weekly pandemic briefing.

There are 13 active cases in the province and they are all self-isolating, she said.

The current outbreak of 11 cases in the greater Charlottetown area are all linked and are close contacts of another case. None of the cases travelled outside the province recently, Morrison said.

"We have not yet identified the source of the outbreak, but public health is leaving no stone unturned," she said.

"Despite our best efforts it is possible that we may not be able to identify the source of this outbreak, but we will continue to make sure we identify the close contacts and test them as required."

The 13 active cases on the Island have 200 contacts, who have been tested and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days regardless of test results, Morrison said.

There have been 84 cases on P.E.I. since the onset of the pandemic and no hospitalizations or deaths.

Changes for targeted testing

Morrison clarified a request the province made Sunday for all people ages 20-29 in the greater Charlottetown area to be tested.

The response so far from the age group has been "tremendous," Morrison said. "I'd like to thank this age group for responding so positively to our advice."

Cars were lined up again for testing on Tuesday in Charlottetown. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Now, Morrison is asking for young adults in Charlottetown to help manage the demand for testing.

For the next few days, only head for testing if you are in your 20s and:

If you live with multiple roommates in the same age group.

If you work in a crowded environment with people of the same age group.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"We know that COVID can be transmitted easily among people in their 20s and 30s. And some individuals do not always have symptoms yet they can spread it to others. And we know COVID-19 easily spreads between people in close contact."

About 2,000 people have been tested across the Island since Monday and a large number of those tested were in their 20s.

Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling said a testing clinic will be set up on the Holland College campus tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A clinic is also being established at UPEI, with details of location and hours of operation to come.

Those not isolating will be charged

Morrison also reminded Islanders of the importance of self-isolation to the COVID-19 response.

Morrison said she is aware of some on the Island who do not want to follow the 14-day self-isolation rule.

In the case of a large gathering all people in attendance and not just the hosts or organizers will be fined. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"Self-isolation is a legal requirement," she said. "If public health staff are not getting complete information or incorrect information from cases or close contacts, individuals can be charged with obstruction of a public health official."

People in self-isolation living with roommates have to stay in a separate room and, if possible use a separate washroom. If sharing a washroom, it must be disinfected after use, Morrison said, with particular attention paid to commonly touched surfaces like taps and doorknobs.

There also shouldn't be any interactions between those in self-isolation and their roommates.

'Circuit breaker' measures

In looking at the experiences of other jurisdictions, Morrison said she has learned that incremental restrictions don't have the same impact as strict measures when trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She also reiterated and clarified some of the rules for this latest "circuit breaker" phase.

People can participate in outdoor non-contact activities with no more then two people from outside their household, like going for walks or bike rides, with attention paid to physical distancing.

Organized gatherings are limited to 10 people for things like faith services, weddings and funerals. No personal gatherings are allowed at this time.

"Enforcement efforts will focus on personal and organized gatherings, as well as organizations and businesses," Morrison said.

"Complaints will be followed up by law enforcement and public health officials. Warnings will be followed by fines, and in the case of a large gathering all people in attendance and not just the hosts or organizers will be fined."

Morrison said the plan is to get back to a "new normal" phase as quickly as possible.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

