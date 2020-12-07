P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer to provide 11 a.m. AT COVID-19 update
A COVID-19 update will be provided by P.E.I.’s Cheif Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at 11 a.m. AT Friday.
Watch Dr. Heather Morrison livestream here or on CBC's Facebook page
A COVID-19 update will be provided by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at 11 a.m. Friday.
People can watch a livestream of the briefing here or on the CBC Facebook page.
The province has confirmed no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past three days.
Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 84 cases since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 13 were still classified as active.
The most recent outbreak of cases, announced the weekend of Dec. 5-6, led P.E.I. Premier Dennis King to institute a two-week set of "circuit breaker" measures to shut down gatherings throughout P.E.I.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
More to come.