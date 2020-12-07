Skip to Main Content
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer to provide 11 a.m. AT COVID-19 update

A COVID-19 update will be provided by P.E.I.’s Cheif Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at 11 a.m. AT Friday.

Tony Davis · CBC News ·

People can watch a livestream of the briefing here or on the CBC Facebook page.

The province has confirmed no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past three days.

Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 84 cases since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 13 were still classified as active.

The most recent outbreak of cases, announced the weekend of Dec. 5-6, led P.E.I. Premier Dennis King to institute a two-week set of "circuit breaker" measures to shut down gatherings throughout P.E.I. 

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More to come.

