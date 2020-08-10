Worries and excitement as P.E.I. students head back to school

Reaction from groups involved in P.E.I.'s education system is mixed as students head back to class Monday for the first time in 2022.

The president of P.E.I.'s Home and School Federation said she's happy with what she considers good, clear information about the return to class from the Public Schools Branch to parents so far.

"We have a lot of excited and nervous students at home and I think a lot of excited and nervous parents too, so the more information and clarity that we can get about what the plan is and what might happen, it's really helpful," said Heather Mullen, federation president.

Mullen said the home and school group had a lot of questions and concerns about back to school at the end of December. She said it's different now.

"I feel a lot more comfortable about the plans in place. We have stronger measures than other provinces," Mullen said. "A combination with the masking and the testing, they've done improvements with the filtration systems. There's a lot of elements we are doing in P.E.I. that we are not seeing in other provinces.

"We are even doing contact tracing, which other provinces have done away with."

Staff at Spring Park school handed out new masks and COVID-19 test kits to parents Thursday afternoon. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She is concerned about families who are struggling with what will happen if they choose to keep their students out of class for a short period of time.

Thursday, the director of English education Tamara Hubley-Little said remote learning will no longer be an option for students when school is back in session.

Hubley-Little said parents have the option to homeschool. That would involve taking control of your child's education for the next five months.

But Mullen said some families are still anxious about COVID-19 circulating and are finding that kind of decision hard.

"As a parent, it's our decision whether we send our students to school," she said. "Sometimes we might have to keep our student home because in this case, parents feel anxious or uncomfortable about the situation."

Mullen said she believes parents will be able to keep their children home for a few days next week without having to sign up for homeschooling.

"You can have a student absent for a few days and we don't necessarily expect the teachers to teach them online, but you would ask your student to catch up on some homework," she said.

"There are ways to have your child absent for a few days without necessarily switching right to homeschooling."

She said that she understands that the staffing at Island schools means that a hybrid of online and in-class learning might not be realistic.

Hubley-Little also said there are resources available for families who are anxious about the return.

Teachers concerned about staffing, safety

Some educators, meanwhile, said they still have questions about heading back to class Monday morning.

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation is concerned a return to in-class learning could lead to disruptions.

"We all want to be back in classrooms," said Aldene Smallman, federation president. "We know how difficult the last two weeks have been."

The first and foremost thing for everybody is that staff and students can operate as safely as possible as we try to reduce the transmission of COVID in these buildings.​​​​​ — Aldene Smallman, president, P.E.I. Teachers' Federation

But she said teachers are concerned about adherence to the masking and cohorting policy, and also have concerns about the testing policy being on the honour system.

She said there's also concerns about how the back-to-school plan could eventually affect staffing.

"Our members would certainly have a lot of concerns around the operational side of how this plays out in terms of absenteeism, disruptions to learning, substitute availability," Smallman said. "We know that with school staff quarantines possibly coming in the coming weeks, we know that the system is placed under additional pressure on staffing capacity."

Smallman said the federation will keep looking for clarification on the issues ahead of Monday's return.

"The first and foremost thing for everybody is that staff and students can operate as safely as possible as we try to reduce the transmission of COVID in these buildings," she said.

"We all know that's the best place for students to be, there's no disputing that."