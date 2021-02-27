P.E.I. chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update today
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 situation at 3 p.m. today.
Over the weekend, officials announced an outbreak at a Charlottetown school and the closure of all schools in the area as well as the suspension of extracurricular activities for students under the age of 19 in the Charlottetown area, Morrison said.
The news also triggered an elevated risk scenario that tightens up public health guidelines at all Island schools, including more cleaning, mask measures and a few extra protocols in place similar to protocols in place in the spring.
