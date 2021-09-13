5 new COVID-19 cases announced in P.E.I.

P.E.I. reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, four of them related to the recent outbreaks at two of the province's schools.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a briefing the four individuals were under 19. Three of the new cases were children at West Royalty Elementary, all of whom were in close contact with cases announced this weekend at the school.

The other case is a student at Charlottetown Rural High School who was in close contact with the previously reported case there.

So far, there have been eight confirmed cases at West Royalty and two at Rural.

Morrison said that all the children only present mild COVID-19 symptoms.

She said she expects more cases to be announced in the coming days.

Investigation into outbreaks continues

There have been 270 close contacts that have been identified so far. Morrison expects more than 400 will be identified by the end of the day.

All individuals who've been identified as close contacts will be required to take a COVID-19 test and isolate if they haven't been fully vaccinated. They will be contacted by Public Health.

The investigation into the school outbreaks continues. No link has been established between the cases at West Royalty and those at Rural.

The province has announced a total of 16 new cases since Friday, 11 affecting children under 19.

Morrison also said Monday that a person 60s with a history of travel outside Atlantic Canada also contracted the disease.

P.E.I. has a total of 19 active cases.

More to come