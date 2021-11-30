COVID-19 vaccinations now mandatory for flights at Charlottetown Airport

Starting Tuesday, travellers at the Charlottetown airport must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to board their flights.

Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newsom said the P.E.I. Vax-Pass will be sufficient proof.

"You can upload your proof of vaccine as part of the online check-in process or through the airline's app a day in advance when you do check in," he said.

"It could result in a bit of a longer check-in time and as you're going through the airport. But that's why we would encourage people to check in in advance."

The rule comes from the federal government and came into effect on Oct. 30. A short transition period was given for unvaccinated travellers.

Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newsom says he wants travellers to feel safe when coming to the airport. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Until now, a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of travel could be shown, but that is no longer being accepted, Newsom said.

This means anyone over 12 across the country will need to be vaccinated to fly or travel by passenger train.

Masking, physical distancing remain in place

Newsom said he hopes the new rules will make travellers feel safer when getting on an airplane.

He said there aren't any unvaccinated people working at the airport.

"We're pretty much a 100 per cent vaccinated place to travel," he said.

Newsom said flights at the Charlottetown Airport are back to between 50 and 60 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic levels, and he expects a busy holiday travel season.

Public health measures, like masking and physical distancing when possible, are still mandatory, Newsom said.

There are a limited number of exemptions to the mandatory vaccination policy, such as valid medical reasons and travelling to remote communities that are only accessible by plane.