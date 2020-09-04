P.E.I. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases on Prince Edward Island Monday.

Two of the cases are essential workers — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — and neither work in the health-care industry, a news release from the province said.

The man and woman arrived back in the province on Aug. 25 after international travel, the release said.

The two other cases are children under the age of 10. Both children are part of the same family and came to the province on Aug. 27 after international travel.

The children have been isolating with other members of their household who are being tested for COVID-19, the release said.

All four cases have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and underwent testing as part of health protocols for those who arrive on P.E.I. from outside the Atlantic bubble.

"All four cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation," the release said.

Travel details to come

Public health said it is in the process of confirming travel details, and more information will be shared during the COVID-19 public health briefing on Tuesday.

"At this point, there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island," the release said.

The four new cases mean there are a total of seven active cases in the province.

It was announced by the province Friday a man in his late teens tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Thursday two other cases were confirmed during routine testing of essential workers who are self-isolating.

P.E.I. has had a total of 51 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

