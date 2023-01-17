P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19
Two more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.
159 new cases in past week, up from 144 the previous week, data shows
Two more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.
In total, 85 people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were nine people in hospital with COVID-19 during the past week, up from three the previous week.
The number of confirmed cases was also up — 159 compared with 144 the previous week.
There was an average of 131 tests per day, with 17.4 per cent coming back positive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?