P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

159 new cases in past week, up from 144 the previous week, data shows

Front of hospital with sign that says Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Nine people were in hospital with COVID-19 over the past week. (Tony Davis/CBC)

In total, 85 people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were nine people in hospital with COVID-19 during the past week, up from three the previous week.

The number of confirmed cases was also up — 159 compared with 144 the previous week.

There was an average of 131 tests per day, with 17.4 per cent coming back positive.

