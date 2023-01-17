P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

In total, 85 people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were nine people in hospital with COVID-19 during the past week, up from three the previous week.

The number of confirmed cases was also up — 159 compared with 144 the previous week.

There was an average of 131 tests per day, with 17.4 per cent coming back positive.