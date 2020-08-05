Dr. Trevor Jain takes your questions about COVID-19.

The province is working with UPEI and Holland College on how to handle the arrival of international students and Canadian students from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said her office is keeping an eye on the activities of soccer players from the Canadian Premier League.

Parks Canada on P.E.I. has adapted its offerings and services to adhere to COVID-19 health measures.

P.E.I. National Park offers the space to safely get outside. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

With travel curtailed outside Atlantic Canada, people are rediscovering the beauty in their own backyard and finding some hidden gems.

Tyne Valley is among the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. The announcement of the finalists was postponed in the spring due to COVID-19.

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

