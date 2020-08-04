Prince Edward Islanders can expect to hear from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison for her regular, weekly pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

With travel curtailed outside Atlantic Canada, people are rediscovering the beauty in their own backyard and finding some hidden gems.

Tyne Valley is among the top 4 finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. The announcement of the finalists was postponed in the spring due to COVID-19.

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Pride P.E.I. finds virtual events allow for broader sharing of Island LGBTQ life

Check out how this '80s band reunited to record new music from 3 different provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

