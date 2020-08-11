Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 11
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 11

Rugby is back, and the weekly pandemic briefing from the province is expected Tuesday morning.

Students expect new rules in schools to become routine

Pounding the Pavement is a series of shows highlighting and amplifying diverse voices at the Confederation Centre of the Arts this summer. (John Robertson/CBC)

Rugby is returning to P.E.I. fields, but there are some rule changes.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to give her regular pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

There may be the odd mistake and some tough transitions as students and staff adjust to the back-to-school plan, but life at P.E.I. schools should be fine in time as rules become routine, according to some student council presidents.

About 300 professional soccer players, coaches and staff are preparing for a season in a way they've never done before, but so far, they say it's better than they imagined.

P.E.I. rugby player Ellen Murphy says she is excited to get back to training with other players as part of the Charlottetown Rugby Football Club. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown will be back at full capacity starting in September, but it is looking for some help from the community to complete some changes it is making because of COVID-19.

A P.E.I. artist has designed a pin to help people navigate difficult conversations about physical distancing during the pandemic.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

