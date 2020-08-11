Rugby is returning to P.E.I. fields, but there are some rule changes.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to give her regular pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

There may be the odd mistake and some tough transitions as students and staff adjust to the back-to-school plan, but life at P.E.I. schools should be fine in time as rules become routine, according to some student council presidents.

About 300 professional soccer players, coaches and staff are preparing for a season in a way they've never done before, but so far, they say it's better than they imagined.

P.E.I. rugby player Ellen Murphy says she is excited to get back to training with other players as part of the Charlottetown Rugby Football Club. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown will be back at full capacity starting in September, but it is looking for some help from the community to complete some changes it is making because of COVID-19.

A P.E.I. artist has designed a pin to help people navigate difficult conversations about physical distancing during the pandemic.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

The pandemic has delayed the opening of a transition housing facility in Charlottetown.

COVID-19 delayed the opening of the new Arts Hotel in downtown Charlottetown, but it didn't stop it.

Walmart will require all customers and staff to wear a mask in its stores across the country starting this week.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

