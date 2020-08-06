Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 6
Islanders are responding to the P.E.I. government's plan to reopen schools in September.

Province releases back-to-school plan

Musician Brandon Howard Roy playing in Charlottetown's Confederation Landing park. The daily summer music series was moved from Peakes Quay for better physical distancing. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The official Opposition and education groups react to the province's back-to-school plan.

Islanders also responded on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plan for September on Wednesday.

Prince Edward Island business closures, which had been hovering around 200 a month for more than a year, shot to 428 in April as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montague is anticipating the need for back-to-school help will be up this year due to COVID-19.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

