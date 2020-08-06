The official Opposition and education groups react to the province's back-to-school plan.

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plan for September on Wednesday.

Prince Edward Island business closures, which had been hovering around 200 a month for more than a year, shot to 428 in April as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montague is anticipating the need for back-to-school help will be up this year due to COVID-19.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

The province is working with UPEI and Holland College on how to handle the arrival of international students and Canadian students from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said her office is keeping an eye on the activities of soccer players from the Canadian Premier League.

Parks Canada on P.E.I. has adapted its offerings and services to adhere to COVID-19 health measures.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

