COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 6
Islanders are responding to the P.E.I. government's plan to reopen schools in September.
Province releases back-to-school plan
The official Opposition and education groups react to the province's back-to-school plan.
Islanders also responded on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plan for September on Wednesday.
Prince Edward Island business closures, which had been hovering around 200 a month for more than a year, shot to 428 in April as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montague is anticipating the need for back-to-school help will be up this year due to COVID-19.
The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- The province is working with UPEI and Holland College on how to handle the arrival of international students and Canadian students from outside the Atlantic bubble.
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said her office is keeping an eye on the activities of soccer players from the Canadian Premier League.
- Parks Canada on P.E.I. has adapted its offerings and services to adhere to COVID-19 health measures.
