Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Aug. 2
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Aug. 2

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of COVID-19 alert app.

The recently launched COVID Alert app won't be tracking people everywhere they go, says David Fraser

CBC News ·
People wait for a table at a patio in Ottawa. An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app to help track the spread of COVID-19. David Fraser says the app doesn't collect personal information. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

David Fraser, a Halifax-based internet and privacy lawyer, said the app was scrutinized by several regulators and does not collect personal information, or personally identifiable information.

While those in Atlantic Canada can download the app, it is not active yet. Right now, the app is only fully functional in Ontario.

A 92-year-old great-great grandmother in Rustico has used the pandemic to knit more than 60 sets of mitts and hats to be given to newborns at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Varsity athletes say they are feeling uncertain about leaving P.E.I. to head back to U.S. schools.

The Bideford Parsonage Museum is taking its weekly evening literary program featuring the stories of Lucy Maud Montgomery online this summer.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is on Tuesday.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now