An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

David Fraser, a Halifax-based internet and privacy lawyer, said the app was scrutinized by several regulators and does not collect personal information, or personally identifiable information.

While those in Atlantic Canada can download the app, it is not active yet. Right now, the app is only fully functional in Ontario.

A 92-year-old great-great grandmother in Rustico has used the pandemic to knit more than 60 sets of mitts and hats to be given to newborns at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Varsity athletes say they are feeling uncertain about leaving P.E.I. to head back to U.S. schools.

The Bideford Parsonage Museum is taking its weekly evening literary program featuring the stories of Lucy Maud Montgomery online this summer.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is on Tuesday.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

