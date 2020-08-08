Walmart will require all customers and staff to wear a mask in its stores across Canada starting Wednesday.

Tamara Hubley-Little, the province's director of English education, says the school year is going to be "front-loaded" in case students have to return to learning from home. Education goals will be pursued early in the year, but Hubley-Little said it doesn't mean more homework.

The Canadian Association for Marriage and Family Therapy is offering free therapy for front-line workers to help with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summerside is encouraging take-out from local restaurants by building picnic stations in its downtown. Last weekend, Island restaurants were so busy some had to turn away customers because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Summerside is encouraging take-out from local restaurants by building picnic stations. (Angie Arsenault)

Despite the pandemic, the annual Art in the Open festival says it will be back this year with "big, bold, ambitious art installations that can be viewed from a distance, that people can experience at multiple different levels."

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. fell 3.5 percentage points in July, but the drop was caused by an increase in part-time work and thousands leaving the labour force.

Charlottetown police are cracking down on motorcycle noise and speed in the downtown core — they're getting an influx of complaints from residents this summer, and attribute that to more people being home because of the pandemic.

New numbers show Prince Edward Island business closures, which had been hovering around 200 a month for more than a year, shot to 428 in April as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plan for September.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

