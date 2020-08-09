Canadian Premier League soccer players arrived on the Island yesterday and will begin league play on Aug. 13.

League commissioner David Clanachan told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin last week that the teams "will maintain the bubble" originally promised to the province.

The eight teams in the league are the HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax), Atlético Ottawa, York9 FC (York Region), Forge FC (Hamilton), Valour FC (Winnipeg), FC Edmonton, Cavalry FC (Calgary) and Pacific FC (Greater Victoria).

Walmart will require all customers and staff to wear a mask in its stores across the country starting this week. The company said the move is their latest safety measure to help protect against COVID-19.

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plans for September — Tamara Hubley-Little, the province's director of English education, said the school year is going to be "front-loaded" in case students have to return to learning from home. Education goals will be pursued early in the year, but Hubley-Little said it doesn't mean more homework.

For front-line workers feeling the stress of the pandemic, the Canadian Association for Marriage and Family Therapy is offering free therapy sessions to help.

Despite the pandemic, the annual Art in the Open festival said it will be returning at the end of the month to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. The event will feature "big, bold, ambitious art installations that can be viewed from a distance."

Summerside is encouraging take-out from local restaurants by building picnic stations in its downtown. Last weekend, Island restaurants were so busy some had to turn away customers because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. fell 3.5 percentage points in July, but the drop was caused by an increase in part-time work and thousands leaving the labour force.

Charlottetown police are cracking down on motorcycle noise and speed in the downtown core — they're getting an influx of complaints from residents this summer, and attribute that to more people being home because of the pandemic.

New numbers show Prince Edward Island business closures, which had been hovering around 200 a month for more than a year, shot to 428 in April as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

