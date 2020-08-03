Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Aug. 3
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Aug. 3

With travel curtailed outside Atlantic Canada, people are rediscovering the beauty in their own backyard and finding some hidden gems. 

After a delay due to COVID, Tyne Valley is a Hockeyville finalist

CBC News asked Islanders via Facebook what new favourite spots they'd discovered here at home during the summer of COVID-19. Yan Liu of Stratford says it's important to get out and enjoy family time. (Submitted by Yan Liu)

Tyne Valley is among the top 4 finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. The announcement of the finalists was originally postponed in the spring due to COVID-19. 

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

David Fraser, a Halifax-based internet and privacy lawyer, said the app was scrutinized by several regulators and does not collect personal information, or personally identifiable information.

While those in Atlantic Canada can download the app, it is not active yet. Right now, the app is only fully functional in Ontario.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is on Tuesday.

