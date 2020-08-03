Tyne Valley is among the top 4 finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville competition. The announcement of the finalists was originally postponed in the spring due to COVID-19.

With travel curtailed outside Atlantic Canada, people are rediscovering the beauty in their own backyard and finding some hidden gems.

An Atlantic Canadian privacy lawyer is encouraging the download of the COVID Alert app.

David Fraser, a Halifax-based internet and privacy lawyer, said the app was scrutinized by several regulators and does not collect personal information, or personally identifiable information.

While those in Atlantic Canada can download the app, it is not active yet. Right now, the app is only fully functional in Ontario.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is on Tuesday.

How this '80s band reunited to record new music from 3 different provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic

A new survey of how Island parents, teachers and students felt about online education at home during the COVID-19 lockdown this spring shows a majority of them worry it created gaps in student learning.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

