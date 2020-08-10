The pandemic has delayed the opening of a transition housing facility in Charlottetown.

Canadian Premier League soccer players arrived on the Island Saturday and will begin league play on Aug. 13. League commissioner David Clanachan told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin last week that the teams "will maintain the bubble" originally promised to the province.

COVID-19 delayed the opening of the new Arts Hotel in downtown Charlottetown, but it didn't stop it.

Walmart will require all customers and staff to wear a mask in its stores across the country starting this week.

A new Arts Hotel is opening in Charlottetown on Kent St., on the site of nightclub Myron's. The Salvador Dali Café in the hotel features Dali paintings. (John Robertson/CBC)

Despite the pandemic, the annual Art in the Open festival said it will be returning at the end of the month to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. The event will feature "big, bold, ambitious art installations that can be viewed from a distance."

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. fell 3.5 percentage points in July, but the drop was caused by an increase in part-time work and thousands leaving the labour force.

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plans for September. Tamara Hubley-Little, the province's director of English education, said the school year is going to be "front-loaded" in case students have to return to learning from home.

For front-line workers feeling the stress of the pandemic, the Canadian Association for Marriage and Family Therapy is offering free therapy sessions to help.

Summerside is encouraging take-out from local restaurants by building picnic stations in its downtown.

