COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 31

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin some details around how the Canadian Premier League will operate on P.E.I., from a public health perspective.

Canadian bubble still unlikely, and mountain biking explodes in popularity with tourism slowed

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

Complementing what Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay had said Thursday, Morrison said players will take chartered flights to the province and won't be interacting with Islanders at all. 

Players will be in a 55-day bubble while on P.E.I., she said, and will have no contact with other teams between games. It's a similar process to how the NBA is operating in Orlando, Fla.

A women's mountain biking program has 'exploded' in popularity. And with COVID-19 restrictions slowing tourism, an organizer says he's started catering more to beginners, offering more learn-to-ride programs, and he can barely keep up.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

