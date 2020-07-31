Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin some details around how the Canadian Premier League will operate on P.E.I., from a public health perspective.

Complementing what Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay had said Thursday, Morrison said players will take chartered flights to the province and won't be interacting with Islanders at all.

Players will be in a 55-day bubble while on P.E.I., she said, and will have no contact with other teams between games. It's a similar process to how the NBA is operating in Orlando, Fla.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

