COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Aug. 7
More questions answered about school openings in September, and Summerside moves to encourage takeout from downtown restaurants.

COVID-19 restrictions force some restaurants to turn away customers

CBC News ·
These dining pods in Summerside will be used year-round. In winter, they'll be moved to provide seating at outdoor activities like skating. (Angie Arsenault)

Summerside has built picnic stations in its downtown to encourage takeout from local restaurants.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and director of English education Tamara Hubley-Little took questions from CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about plans for going back to school in the fall.

P.E.I. restaurants had their busiest weekend last weekend since they reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown, and some had to turn away customers, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual Art in the Open festival says it will be back this year despite COVID-19, with "Big, bold, ambitious art installations that can be viewed from a distance, that people can experience at multiple different levels."

Art in the Open will go ahead this year, but the March of the Crows, which attracts 100s of participants, is not yet confirmed. (Andy Reddin)

Charlottetown police are cracking down on motorcycle noise and speed in the downtown core — they're getting an influx of complaints from residents this summer, and attribute that to more people being home because of the pandemic.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 36 cases, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

With files from CBC News: Compass

