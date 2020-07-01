COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Canada Day 2020

P.E.I. will not have it's typical influx of visitors for Canada Day due to COVID-19, but there are various celebrations across the Island hosting physically distanced events like scavenger hunts and drive-thru berry pick-ups.

"As we celebrate Canada Day with family and friends, let's do so safely," P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said in an emailed news release Wednesday morning.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison laid out guidelines for Islanders planning to travel out-of-province and for those planning to come to P.E.I. when the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on Friday.

Visitors to P.E.I. from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador will be required to submit an online declaration before they begin their journey. Visitors will also undergo health screenings upon arrival and will be given information pamphlets outlining restrictions for their stay.

Islanders returning from other provinces in the region will not need a declaration form to get back in, but they will go through a health screening.

At Tuesday's briefing Morrison said almost 1,400 new negative tests have returned since last week, and over 11,500 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

P.E.I. lifeguard services will be supervising more Island beaches this year. They will also have an added duty — asking people to spread out if they get too close to other beachgoers to maintain physical distancing guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.

