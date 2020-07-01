COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Canada Day 2020
The Atlantic bubble launches on Friday
P.E.I. will not have it's typical influx of visitors for Canada Day due to COVID-19, but there are various celebrations across the Island hosting physically distanced events like scavenger hunts and drive-thru berry pick-ups.
"As we celebrate Canada Day with family and friends, let's do so safely," P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said in an emailed news release Wednesday morning.
At a news briefing on Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison laid out guidelines for Islanders planning to travel out-of-province and for those planning to come to P.E.I. when the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on Friday.
Visitors to P.E.I. from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador will be required to submit an online declaration before they begin their journey. Visitors will also undergo health screenings upon arrival and will be given information pamphlets outlining restrictions for their stay.
Islanders returning from other provinces in the region will not need a declaration form to get back in, but they will go through a health screening.
At Tuesday's briefing Morrison said almost 1,400 new negative tests have returned since last week, and over 11,500 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.
Other P.E.I. COVID-19 news
P.E.I. lifeguard services will be supervising more Island beaches this year. They will also have an added duty — asking people to spread out if they get too close to other beachgoers to maintain physical distancing guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.
Also in the news
-
How Charlottetown will hold in-person public meetings under COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Festival of Small Halls reborn as drive-in theatre concerts due to COVID-19.
-
The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds and is now aiming for next September instead.
-
Concerns are being raised about access to vulnerable sector checks as RCMP offices remain closed to public.
-
A group of restaurants has come together to draft a formal request to public health officials to further ease some COVID-19 restrictions and allow for more customers in their establishments.
Further resources
-
Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
-
Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.