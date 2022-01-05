2 more COVID deaths, flu activity 'above expected levels' on P.E.I., Health Department says

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. and flu activity is higher than normal on the Island, according to the Department of Health and Wellness.

For the week ending Dec. 3, there were 70 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, up from 39 the week before.

"There was widespread flu activity in P.E.I. during Week 48," according to a summary on the government website. "Flu activity is above expected levels for this time of year."

As of Tuesday, there were 11 hospitalizations related to the flu, up from four the previous week.

There have been 155 cases of the flu over the 2022-23 season. The median age of cases to date is 14 years. About 60 per cent of the cases are female.

Nationally, flu activity is also higher than expected for this time of year, the province said.

Meanwhile, two more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the province's total number of deaths related to the virus to 81.

There were 296 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week, down slightly from the previous week. Six people were in hospital with the virus, up from three the previous week.

There was an average of 154 tests per day, with more than 22 per cent coming back positive.