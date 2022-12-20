P.E.I. records 1 more death related to COVID-19
P.E.I. recorded its 82nd death of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past week.
Number of cases down, but hospitalizations up over past week
It's the first COVID-related death in two weeks, according to data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.
There were 198 confirmed cases over the past week, down from 248 the previous week. Hospitalizations were up from seven to 10.
There was an average of 134 tests per day, with 19 per cent coming back positive.
