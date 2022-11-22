P.E.I. reports 1 COVID-related death in past week

Prince Edward Island is reporting one death related to COVID-19 over the past week, the 76th during the course of the pandemic.

The weekly data, provided Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness, shows there were 217 new cases of COVID-19, almost on par with last week. There were four people with COVID-19 in hospital.

The median age of the new cases is 53.

The average number of tests per day was 157, of which 19.3 per cent were positive.