COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, and the numbers of positive cases and people in hospital with the illness have jumped significantly on the Island over the past week.

The person who died was between the ages of 60 and 79. This was P.E.I.'s 64th death related to COVID-19.

According to weekly data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness, there were 28 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from seven a week ago.

Eight were admitted due to COVID-19, with one in intensive care unit. Twenty were admitted for other reasons and were found to be COVID-19 positive on or after admission.

There were 554 new cases, up from 319 the week before.

The number of active cases increased from 469 to 656.